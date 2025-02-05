Bloomberg carry the piece with a view from former Bank of Japan executive Hideo Hayakawa.

Bloomberg is gated, but in brief:

  • Hayakawa predicts the BoJ will raise interest rates beyond market expectations
  • two more hikes possible in 2025
  • sees the terminal rate around 1.5%, higher than most analysts but aligned with the IMF’s projection
  • next increase could happen around July, with another possible by year-end
  • rates likely won’t stop at 1%, as the BOJ’s neutral rate estimate ranges from 1% to 2.5%
  • hikes depend on the yen’s performance, global monetary policy, and uncertainties from U.S. policies under Trump

The yen is gaining today:

