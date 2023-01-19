The Bank of Japan left its 0.5% yield cap in place at yesterday's meeting after hiking it in December. A move higher in it would be a tailwind for the yen.

Takatoshi Ito is a professor at Columbia University and a longtime associate of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Ito is in the running to become the new head of the Bank when Kuroda's term, and those of his deputies, expire on April 8.

Takatoshi Ito

