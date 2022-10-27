I posted previews of this meeting today earlier:

Also, this:

At this risk of sounding like a broken record, this snippet via Société Générale

We expect the BoJ to maintain its main monetary policy, i.e. yield curve control (YCC) and ETF purchases.

In addition, the BoJ will continue to conduct daily fixed-rate 10y JGB purchases at 0.25%.

At the press conference after the policy board meeting, BoJ Governor Kuroda will likely repeat the bank’s explanation that the main reason for the upward revision of the price outlook is the increase in costs associated with high raw material prices and the weak yen – and price increases due to the cost push lack sustainability.

On the other hand, we believe there is a growing possibility that FX intervention will be carried out again. Following on from last month's policy board meeting, there is a good chance that the government and the BoJ will once again intervene in foreign exchange after the coming press conference.

The BOJ statement should be published sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. The Bank does not have a specially scheduled time for issuing the statement.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will begin his press conference at 0630 GMT.

---

Meanwhile, the wait continues for any change from the BOJ ...