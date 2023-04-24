Deutsche Bank are expecting monetary policy 'revision' from the Bank of Japan meeting this week. The BOJ meeting is the first with new Governor Ueda in charge. From DB in (very) brief:

Against the market consensus ... expects the BoJ to undergo a policy revision on the back of inflation risks, with potential outcomes including

the termination of YCC,

strengthening of forward guidance on short-term rates,

and greater flexibility of JGB purchasing operations.

The statement from the BOJ will be on Friday April 28, Japan time. there is no scheduled time but past experience suggests the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window

this is 10.30pm to 11.30 pm US Eastern time on Thursday April 27

