The BOJ decision is on Jan 24 and the market is pricing in about an 85% chance of a hike so this report isn't a surprise.
USD/JPY is modestly lower and at the lows of the day at 155.42.
Update: This report was out much earlier today.
The BOJ decision is on Jan 24 and the market is pricing in about an 85% chance of a hike so this report isn't a surprise.
USD/JPY is modestly lower and at the lows of the day at 155.42.
Update: This report was out much earlier today.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read