Bank of Japan monetary policy board member

BOJ must patiently maintain easy policy for time being

Japan's economy no longer in deflation but deflationary mindset is yet to be eradicated

Current rise in deflation driven by pass-through of import costs, yet to be driven by wage gains

Must scrutinise whether small, midsize firms are making progress in earning enough profits to sustain wage rises

Tightening monetary policy before rise in sales prices lead to wage gains would curb demand, weigh on companies' ability to earn profits

Tweak to monetary policy needs scrutiny of economic conditions, cautious approach

Need more time to shift to monetary tightening

Sustainable, stable achievement of price target yet to be foreseen

Japan's economy recovering moderately

Nothing here from Namura indicating he is of the mindset to trim back the Bank's super-easy monetary policy.