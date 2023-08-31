Bank of Japan monetary policy board member

  • BOJ must patiently maintain easy policy for time being
  • Japan's economy no longer in deflation but deflationary mindset is yet to be eradicated
  • Current rise in deflation driven by pass-through of import costs, yet to be driven by wage gains
  • Must scrutinise whether small, midsize firms are making progress in earning enough profits to sustain wage rises
  • Tightening monetary policy before rise in sales prices lead to wage gains would curb demand, weigh on companies' ability to earn profits
  • Tweak to monetary policy needs scrutiny of economic conditions, cautious approach
  • Need more time to shift to monetary tightening
  • Sustainable, stable achievement of price target yet to be foreseen
  • Japan's economy recovering moderately

Nothing here from Namura indicating he is of the mindset to trim back the Bank's super-easy monetary policy.

