Earlier:

BOJ dep gov nominee forecasts Japan CPI below 2% in the middle of fiscal year 2023

More from the nominee for one of the two Bank of Japan deputy Governor positions Uchida:

too early to seek an exit from monetary stimulus

sees no immediate need to revise the govt - BOJ joint statement

changing the 2% inflation target is unthinkable

He's said plenty more, but none of it much different to what we hear from the BOJ regularly.