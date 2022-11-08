Japan's consumer inflation is likely to accelerate as firms pass on higher costs
Japan's inflation likely to remain fairly high as there are signs service prices starting to rise
Consumer inflation likely to slow back below 2% next fiscal year due to impact of slowing global growth
Companies maybe shifting away from their business practices that were based on the assumption prices won't rise much
Cannot rule out chance prices will sharply overshoot forecasts
Sustained, steady wage gains crucial for japan to achieve boj's price target
Inflation may overshoot expectations but not fully convinced such price rises would be sustainable
There are signs effect of boj's monetary easing heightening as long-term inflation expectations heighten moderately, push down real interest rates
Rise in nominal wages crucial to stably achieve boj's 2% price target
Must be vigilant to impact of tightening of global financial conditions
Forex levels are determined by fundamentals
I pointed out at the time of the meeting (only a couple of weeks ago) that there was a change in tone from the Bank of Japan on their inflation comments. I also said a change in policy is not imminent, but there are signs one is coming. A loosening of yield curve control is likely to be a first step. The question is one of timing. Maybe we have to wait until Kuroda's term finished in March next year.
USD/JPY update (weekly candles):
Separately, from Japan's MoF daily intervention data for the July to September quarter, says no stealth intervention was conducted. Yeah, right ... this is July to September , not since. October may be a different story.