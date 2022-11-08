From the Bank of Japan, their Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on October 27 and 28, 2022

  • Japan's consumer inflation is likely to accelerate as firms pass on higher costs
  • Japan's inflation likely to remain fairly high as there are signs service prices starting to rise
  • Consumer inflation likely to slow back below 2% next fiscal year due to impact of slowing global growth
  • Companies maybe shifting away from their business practices that were based on the assumption prices won't rise much
  • Cannot rule out chance prices will sharply overshoot forecasts
  • Sustained, steady wage gains crucial for japan to achieve boj's price target
  • Inflation may overshoot expectations but not fully convinced such price rises would be sustainable
  • There are signs effect of boj's monetary easing heightening as long-term inflation expectations heighten moderately, push down real interest rates
  • Rise in nominal wages crucial to stably achieve boj's 2% price target
  • Must be vigilant to impact of tightening of global financial conditions
  • Forex levels are determined by fundamentals

I pointed out at the time of the meeting (only a couple of weeks ago) that there was a change in tone from the Bank of Japan on their inflation comments. I also said a change in policy is not imminent, but there are signs one is coming. A loosening of yield curve control is likely to be a first step. The question is one of timing. Maybe we have to wait until Kuroda's term finished in March next year.

USD/JPY update (weekly candles):

usdyen weekly 08 November 2022

Separately, from Japan's MoF daily intervention data for the July to September quarter, says no stealth intervention was conducted. Yeah, right ... this is July to September , not since. October may be a different story.

