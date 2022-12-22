The October Bank of Japan meeting minutes are very stale indeed. The big news from the Bank was this week when the pivot dropped:
more to come
Headlines from the release via Reuters:
- Members agreed must maintain current easy policy to stably, sustainably hit price target
- One member said effect of BOJ's easing may be heightening as moderate increase in inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term expectations push down real interest rates
- One member said rise in nominal wages crucial for inflation to stably hit 2%
- A few members said ill-timed policy tweak could disrupt positive inflation-wage spiral
- One member said while there is no immediate need to tweak policy, BOJ must keep eye out on side-effects of easing, examine how rising prices would affect households' behaviour and wages
- This member added BOJ must keep checking whether market players are prepared for when boj exits easy policy, scrutinise how a future exit could affect markets
- A few members said BOJ must be mindful of how future interest rate rise may affect mortgage loans
- One member said BOJ must deepen analyses on relationship between Japan's inflation and wages
- A few members said recent sharp yen falls heightening uncertainty for firms, have many demerits for japan's economy
- One member said fx rates must be determined by fundamentals
Nothing there of surprise. No hint to the move in December.
--
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW