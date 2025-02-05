Bank of Japan Policy Head Kazuhiro Masaki speaking in parliament

  • BOJ sees underlying inflation gradually heading toward 2%
  • Price rises post-pandemic have been driven mostly by cost-push factors, such as rising import costs from weak yen
  • Expect cost-push inflation pressure to gradually dissipate ahead
  • Services prices rising moderately
  • BOJ will keep raising interest rates if underlying inflation accelerates towards 2% target as projected
  • Underlying inflation is accelerating towards 2% but is still below that level now
  • BOJ must support economic activity with accommodative monetary conditions
