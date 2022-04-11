Shinichi Uchida is Executive Director/Head of Monetary Policy at the Bank of Japan.
- BOJ will maintain current powerful easing as supporting economy most important
- Japan's consumer inflation likely to move around 2% from April but that is mainly due to energy price rises
- cost-push inflation hurts households' real income, corporate profits and will weigh on Japan's economy
- Japan's economy picking up as a trend but still in the midst of recovering from pandemic's impact
- the BOJ will carefully watch the impact of FX moves on Japan's economy and prices