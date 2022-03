Yesterday we had this:

Today an official at the Bank of Japan is pointing out that its yen-based import price index, at 122.2, is its highest since August 2008.

A weak yen and surging energy prices will do that, yeah.

USD/JPY update. It gained after the 'high inflation' comment out of the BOJ yesterday. Talk of high inflation in Japan is not credible when you even take a quick look at the negative core CPI rate.