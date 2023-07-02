I posted a heads-up on this here, which includes a description of both the Bank of Japan and Reuters Tanakn reports:
More:
- June big manufacturers index +5(Reuters poll: 3), the first improvement for 7 quarters, highest since December 2022
- Sept big manufacturers index seen at +9(Reuters poll: 5)
- June big non-manufacturers index +23(Reuters poll: 22), improves for the 5th consecutive quarter, highest since June 2019
- Sept big non-manufacturers index seen at +20(Reuters poll: 21)
- June small manufacturers index -5(Reuters poll: -4)
- Sept small manufacturers index seen at -1(Reuters poll: -3)
- June small non-manufacturers index +11(Reuters poll: 10)
- Sept small non-manufacturers index seen at +7(Reuters poll: 7)
- Japan all firms see dollar averaging 132.43 yen for fy2023/24
- Japan all firms see euro averaging 140.11 yen for fy2023/24
- Japan big manufacturers see dollar averaging 131.55 yen for fy2023/24
- June all firms employment index -32
- June all firms financial condition index +11 vs march +9
- June big manufacturers' production capacity index +2 vs march +1
- Japan big manufacturers see fy2023/24 recurring profits -7.0%
- Japan big firms see fy2023/24 capex +13.4% (Reuters poll: 10.1%)
- Japan small firms see fy2023/24 capex +2.4% (Reuters poll: 3.7%)