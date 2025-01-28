There is some firming up of pricing for a May Bank of Japan rate hike. Previously July was the hot meeting, but May has moved into contention.

Scanning various pieces thereasoning includes:

  • BoJ rate hike last week was more hawkish than many expected
  • Ueda cited uncertainties that might slow future interest rate hikes, these factors seem to be weakening quickly
  • Trump's policy comments suggest more bluster than substance
  • political opposition to further rate hikes is diminishing - consumer inflation elevated, weak yen is inflationary
  • March appears be too soon for another hike but May is in contention
BOJ Ueda
