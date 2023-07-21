The Japanese yen is falling further on the headline here, with the sources stating that the BOJ is not likely to introduce any changes to its yield curve control settings next week. Adding that many policymakers see no imminent need to take fresh steps on that matter, with there being non consensus as well as to when they may start to phase out stimulus measures.

The central bank is expected to revise up its inflation forecasts for this year though but to leave the forecast for the fiscal year 2024 and 2025 largely unchanged. It is also being reported that the BOJ would prefer to wait for more data before thinking about any possible changes to policy.