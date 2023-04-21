The report says that there will be no changes whatsoever from the BOJ next week, with the central bank expected to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged - including its interest rate targets and yield curve control settings. Adding that policymakers are also expected to leave its dovish guidance unchanged for the time being.

Well, I would say this is very much the baseline scenario for markets considering the recent remarks by new BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, ahead of the decision next week. But as we move closer towards a potential policy pivot, expect there to be "leaks" from these "sources" in due time.