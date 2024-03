The headline is striking but looks to be a rehash of a somewhat similar story to yesterday: BOJ arranging to end negative interest rate policy next week - report

The yen is not showing much enthusiasm to this nor the wages headline in the post before. USD/JPY is only down 0.1% to 148.18 and is still up by 0.8% so far this week. That is quite telling on the appetite among yen bulls at the moment.