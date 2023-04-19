This relates to the next set of forecasts that the BOJ will release alongside their monetary policy decision next week on 28 April. The above is a tad more hawkish as compared to the report yesterday here, which suggests that the BOJ would not want to trigger market players from betting on an exit by the central bank from its current policy stance.

Even though the outlook is something which points to the 2% price target being hit in three years, the fact that they are even viewing so is enough to get markets riled up. It is a symbolic gesture which would suggest that the BOJ is eyeing a potential move away from its ultra easy monetary policy stance.

That makes next week's decision and outlook report rather crucial, in terms of identifying the central bank's ambition under new governor, Kazuo Ueda.

In my view, I would expect him to play it safe in his first meeting in charge. I would say that the forecast should show inflation sitting just below the 2% target by fiscal year 2025. But after the positive wage developments from the shunto negotiations and as inflation pressure keeps up, we may see more hints of a pivot down the road.