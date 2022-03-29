BOJ
- says it will increase the amount of 3-5 yr JGB purchase offers to 600 bln yen from 450 yen
- says it will increase amount of today's 5-10 year JGB purchase offer to 725 bln yen from 425 bln yen
- announces emergency bond-buying operation, offers to buy 150 bln yen in 10-25 year JGBs
- announces emergency bond-buying operation, offers to buy 100 bln yen in JGBs with maturity beyond 25 years
- will increase dates, amount of bond-buying offer as needed with eye on market developments
more to come