Underlying inflation is expected to increase gradually

Firms' behavior has shifted more toward raising wages and prices, as per the spring wage negotiations

Baseline scenario is that virtuous cycle between wages and prices is projected to keep intensifying

But there remain uncertainties regarding this outlook

Need to carefully monitor factors such as firms' wage and price-setting behaviour

Moves to reflect wages in selling prices could strengthen to a greater extent than expected

In this situation, there is a possibility that wages and prices will deviate upward from the baseline scenario

Future developments in foreign exchange rates and international commodity prices also present a risk

This may lead prices to deviate either upward or downward from the baseline scenario

All of this is like a supporting document to their rate hike yesterday and reaffirms the current policy path they are on. The details of the report does highlight a risk to both sides of the inflation equation though. But they are taking it more with a glass half full approach, rather than a glass half empty.