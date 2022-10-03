Japan's core consumer inflation likely to accelerate toward year-end, narrow pace of increase thereafter
Expect wide range of goods to see price rises ahead
Challenges remain to achieve BOJ's 2% inflation target as yet to confirm Japan will see sustained wage rises
We must be humble, carefully scrutinise without any preset idea risk Japan's inflation may sharply overshoot expectations including via FX moves
We must scrutinise wage moves, mechanism behind Japan's price moves as existing indicators swayed largely by import price moves
There is chance Japan will see high wage growth given tight labour market
Pandemic-relief programme ought to be phased out as Japan only half-way in seeing end to pandemic
BOJ must maintain easy policy as output gap remains negative, even though there is significant risk inflation may overshoot expectations
BOJ must maintain current monetary easing until inflation stably exceeds 2%, driven by rise in trend such as services prices
No immediate need to change monetary policy guidance now as we are in a phase where close scrutiny needed on whether Japan will see positive cycle of wage, prices
Some point to interest rate divergence as factors driving yen declines
When the right time comes, it'll be important to have an appropriate communication with the market on exit strategy from easy policy
the weak yen pushes up import, food prices in the short-term, but boosts economic activity in the medium and longer term
Important to expand inbound consumption, strengthen smaller firms' export strength to reap benefits of weak yen
There are chinks showing in the BOJ commitment to its ultra-easy policy if these headlines from the Summary are anything to go by!
The Bank sees higher inflation ahead. The Bank is assessing wage rises. And mentions changing communication with the market on policy when the time comes 9they have said this many times before though).
If you are of the opinion that the BOJ will move to curtail its current ultra policy the remarks here will support your view. Its not immininet, but there are chinks showing. On the other hand, if you are of the view that this is the Bank saying such things in order to curtail the drop in the yen I think you also may very well have a point.