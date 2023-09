Westpac on tomorrow's BOJ and potential support for the Yen:

This week's BoJ is not expected to produce any policy tweaks, but Ueda could nevertheless strike a hawkish chord, similar to the recent interview where he signalled openness to ending negative rates.

US Tsy Secretary Yellen's comments that intervention would be "understandable" give BoJ officials even more leeway to push back on JPY weakness too.