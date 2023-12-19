Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday ahead of the Bank of Japan statement due later:

There is no firmly scheduled time for the announcement, expect it between 0230 and 0330 GMT (which is 2130 - 2230 US Eastern time). Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's press conference will follow at 06030 GMT (this is scheduled).

The BOJ is widely expected to keep its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

Markets are on the lookout for comments from Ueda. If he indicates he sees inflation becoming more sustainable and stable at 2% he it could set the stage for a policy move at the January 23 meeting