From the Bank of Japan's 92nd Opinion Survey on the General Public's Views and Behavior (December 2022 Survey)

On inflation expectations:

85% of Japan households expect prices to rise a year from now, down from 85.7% in previous survey

76.7% of Japan households expect prices to rise 5 years from now, down from 78.3% in previous survey

Not really a lot of change. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been telling us he expects Japanese inflation to begin falling from October 2023, or thereabouts.