The quarterly Bank of Japan Tankan survey is out.

Looking at what firms expect for inflation, from the Corporate Price Expectations survey:

firms expect CPI at +2.7% y/y in a years time (prior survey was +2.6%

+2.2% in 3 years (vs. +2.1% prior)

+3% in 5 years (same as in prior survey)

USD/JPY is little changed: