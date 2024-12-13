Reuters poll:
- BOJ to hold key interest rate at 0.25% in December, say 58% of economists vs 44% in November poll
- BOJ to raise interest rate to at least 0.50% by end-March, 51 of 52 economists say
- Rate of pay increase in next fiscal year's labor talks stands at 4.7%, falling short of 5.1% this fiscal year - median forecast
- U.S. President-elect Trump tariffs to affect Japan economy negatively or somewhat negatively, say 94% of economists
More from Reuters report:
- While inflation and wages data show the Japanese economy is developing as the BOJ had projected, the central bank is mindful of risks abroad, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.
- "If the BOJ is to 'carefully examine the future economic developments and policy management' of the U.S., it would be better to wait until the January meeting next year to confirm the economic situation as well as the policy management of the incoming Trump administration"