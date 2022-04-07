Shinichi Uchida, is the Bank's executive director in charge of monetary policy. While not on the policy board he plays a substantial role in developing policy. His term recentl;y finished and he was reappointed.

Japan's low interest rates are reflection of its low economic growth, subdued inflation

it's true BOJ's monetary policy is partly behind low long-term, super-long yields

BOJ's analyses have shown excessive decline in super-long yields would have negative impact on economy

BOJ's monetary easing has helped create jobs, prop up economic activity

benefits of BOJ's easy policy have spread across Japan's economy