Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda has been speaking extensively today.
Ueda is giving testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.
- BOJ Ueda: standard monetary policy to not immediately respond to supply-driven inflation
- BOJ Ueda says inflation is peaking
- BOJ Ueda - more - If trend inflation does not improve, maintain YCC
- CPI rises as a whole having negative impact on consumers
- There's no ideal indicator to gauge trend inflation
- Stable prices are extremely important infrastructure for the economy
- Hesitant to add wages to BOJ's policy mandate
- Monetary policy decision could be a surprise, but want to limit element of surprise as much as possible
- No comment on FX rates
- Weak yen benefits exports, inbound tourism and some service sectors
- Weak yen also has various negative impact such as hit to households from rising import costs
- Wage hikes, growth strategy help achieve virtuous economic cycle
