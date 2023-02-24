Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda has been speaking extensively today.



Ueda is giving testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.

CPI rises as a whole having negative impact on consumers

There's no ideal indicator to gauge trend inflation

Stable prices are extremely important infrastructure for the economy

Hesitant to add wages to BOJ's policy mandate

Monetary policy decision could be a surprise, but want to limit element of surprise as much as possible

No comment on FX rates

Weak yen benefits exports, inbound tourism and some service sectors

Weak yen also has various negative impact such as hit to households from rising import costs

Wage hikes, growth strategy help achieve virtuous economic cycle

