BOJ Ueda now chirping and says:

  • Won't comment on short-term FX moves

But then comments saying:

  • Does not directly target FX in guiding monetary policy
  • FX is among the key factors that affect economic price developments
  • BOJ will work closely with government, continue to carefully watch FX moves and their impact on economy, prices
  • Various factors, including speculation over monetary policy moves at home and abroad affect FX moves.
  • Won't start reducing BOJs huge ETF holdings anytime soon

Meanwhile Japan Fin. Minister is adding:

  • Won't comment on whether recent USDJPY moves are excessive
  • important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals, excessive volatility undesirable

The USDJPY remains in the swing area between 150.718 and 150.880.

