BOJ Ueda now chirping and says:
- Won't comment on short-term FX moves
But then comments saying:
- Does not directly target FX in guiding monetary policy
- FX is among the key factors that affect economic price developments
- BOJ will work closely with government, continue to carefully watch FX moves and their impact on economy, prices
- Various factors, including speculation over monetary policy moves at home and abroad affect FX moves.
- Won't start reducing BOJs huge ETF holdings anytime soon
Meanwhile Japan Fin. Minister is adding:
- Won't comment on whether recent USDJPY moves are excessive
- important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals, excessive volatility undesirable
The USDJPY remains in the swing area between 150.718 and 150.880.