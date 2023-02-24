>
BOJ Ueda - more - If trend inflation does not improve, maintain YCC
BOJ Ueda - more - If trend inflation does not improve, maintain YCC
Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda
Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.
Earlier:
More now:
-
See no need to tweak language on price target of govt-BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term policy
statement
- Usually increasing
money printing will boost demand but such effect has been diminished
now with interest rates at zero
- Boj took various
steps to ease market distortion including in December, now
scrutinizing impact
- There are various
possibilities on what YCC could look like
- Won't comment now on
what appropriate form could be for YCC
- If trend inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term
improves significantly, BOJ needs to move toward monetary
normalisation
- If trend inflation
does not improve, BOJ must consider ways to maintain YCC while being
mindful of market distortions
- BOJ won't conduct
bond-selling operation
- If BOJ were to
normalise monetary policy, it will likely do so by raising interest
paid to reserves parked with central bank
- If BOJ were to exit
easy policy, must think about what to do with its etf holdings but
now is not time to do so
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW