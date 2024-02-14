This is via a piece at Bloomberg, its pretty much an opinion piece.

Bloomberg is gated but if you can access it you can decide how much credence to give the report. In a nutshell:

Ueda’s BOJ has signalled clearly in speeches and minutes from board meetings that it intends to raise rates for the first time since 2007

So far no politicians, government officials, bankers or business leaders have voiced strong opposition to the idea

That opens the way for Ueda to proceed, with most BOJ watchers expecting the step to be taken by April.

And:

“Ueda is in a different spot from past governors,” said Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities and a former BOJ official. “People probably think enough is enough.”

Ahead of every Bank of Japan meeting in the last two years or so I've heard multiple reasons for why the bank would tighten. None of them have been bad reasons. But, so far though, nope. Maybe this time its different?

The April meeting is on the 25th and 26th.