Ueda is the government nominee for Bank of Japan Governor. Its pretty much a done deal (Japan Inc.)

Summary points from Ueda's testimony before the upper house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process:

  • Definition of price stability is zero inflation
  • The more inflation deviates from zero, the larger the cost becomes
  • Central banks have set inflation target at 2% to leave themselves room for future rate cuts, a practice Japan has applied too
Note that the fiscal year in Japan will begin on April.