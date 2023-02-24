Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda
Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process,
So far:
More now:
-
To continue monetary easing to realise wage hikes
- Want to
appropriately liaise with other central banks and communicate with
markets
- Enhancing labour
productivity is becoming more important given limit to labour supply
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term rate is
peaking out
- Price rises will
continue but rate of inflation will slow substantially from next cpi
data
- BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term can move toward
normalizing monetary policy if there is more evidence inflation of 2%
can be foreseen
- There are some
positive signs in trend inflation but there is still some distance to
hitting boj price goal
- There is no single
data that shows trend inflation, which must be gauged by looking at
various indicators
- What's important is
to look at trend inflation
- The 2% inflation target is a global standard
More:
-
Real wages are important but central banks have no tools to directly
influence real wage growth
-
if appointed as governor, I will
consult with other board members and if judged needed, consider
conducting comprehensive review of policy framework
-
it is hard
to demonstrate monetary strength if interest rates are close to zero
USD/JPY is continuing its chop: