Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda

Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process,

BOJ Ueda: standard monetary policy to not immediately respond to supply-driven inflation

  • Real wages are important but central banks have no tools to directly influence real wage growth
  • if appointed as governor, I will consult with other board members and if judged needed, consider conducting comprehensive review of policy framework
  • it is hard to demonstrate monetary strength if interest rates are close to zero

USD/JPY is continuing its chop:

