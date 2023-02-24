Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda



Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.

Earlier:

More again as testimony continues:

BOJ bond buying not aimed at monetising debt

It's true minus rate has had negative impact on financial intermediation

BOJ has taken steps to mitigate side-effects of minus rate policy

Banks have sufficient capital buffers, financial intermediation fairly smooth

BOJ's minus rate policy has helped financial institutions by reflating the economy

It's true yield curve control has had various side effects

Targeting shorter-dated yields is one option if BOJ were to tweak YCC in the future

There are other various options on the table if BOJ were to tweak YCC in future

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda, both seated