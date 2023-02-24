Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda
Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.
Earlier:
- BOJ Ueda: standard monetary policy to not immediately respond to supply-driven inflation
- BOJ Ueda says inflation is peaking
- BOJ Ueda - more - If trend inflation does not improve, maintain YCC
More again as testimony continues:
- BOJ bond buying not aimed at monetising debt
- It's true minus rate has had negative impact on financial intermediation
- BOJ has taken steps to mitigate side-effects of minus rate policy
- Banks have sufficient capital buffers, financial intermediation fairly smooth
- BOJ's minus rate policy has helped financial institutions by reflating the economy
- It's true yield curve control has had various side effects
- Targeting shorter-dated yields is one option if BOJ were to tweak YCC in the future
- There are other various options on the table if BOJ were to tweak YCC in future
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda, both seated