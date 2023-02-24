Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Ueda

Ueda testimony before the lower house of the Diet as part of his nomination and confirmation process.

Earlier:

More again as testimony continues:

  • BOJ bond buying not aimed at monetising debt
  • It's true minus rate has had negative impact on financial intermediation
  • BOJ has taken steps to mitigate side-effects of minus rate policy
  • Banks have sufficient capital buffers, financial intermediation fairly smooth
  • BOJ's minus rate policy has helped financial institutions by reflating the economy
  • It's true yield curve control has had various side effects
  • Targeting shorter-dated yields is one option if BOJ were to tweak YCC in the future
  • There are other various options on the table if BOJ were to tweak YCC in future
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda, both seated