Bank of Japan Governor Ueda again:

Closely watch how market move affect price, economy outlook

No change to our stance that we would adjust degree of monetary easing if our economy price outlook is likely to be achieved

Will continue to work coordinate with govt

BOJ ready to scrutinise how market moves affect our economic, price outlook and our view on risks, likelihood of developments moving in line with our forecasts

Ueda was asked whether normalisation of monetary policy was too slow:

replied that the BOJ's policy steps were appropriate.

Earlier: