An analyst at Daiwa in Japan is dismissing the idea of a January Bank of Japan policy pivot.

Its “quite unlikely” the BOJ will move away from negative short term rates at the January meeting.

Arguing that a monetary tightening would not help the economy, tightening is "not really desirable in theory"

What the BOJ will do though, “I think the BOJ will lay the groundwork for banks to make preparations (for a change)”

