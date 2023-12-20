An analyst at Daiwa in Japan is dismissing the idea of a January Bank of Japan policy pivot.
- Its “quite unlikely” the BOJ will move away from negative short term rates at the January meeting.
- Arguing that a monetary tightening would not help the economy, tightening is "not really desirable in theory"
- What the BOJ will do though, “I think the BOJ will lay the groundwork for banks to make preparations (for a change)”
