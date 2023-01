BOJ unscheduled bond buying operation:

bids to buy JPY 200bn in 1-3 yr JGBs

100bn JPY in 3-5 yr JGBs

150bn JPY in 5-10 yr JGBs

150bn JPY in 10-25 yr JGBs

4th session in a row of unscheduled operations.

Not a lot of net change for USD/JPY on the session so far: