Will discuss letting long-term rates rise above 0.50% limit "by a certain degree"

Under the more flexible policy being considered, the BOJ would permit gradual increases above the 0.5% threshold, but still clamp down on any sudden spike

The proposed change would keep the rate ceiling, but allow for moderate rises beyond that level.

The report highlights positive effects on inflation from a stronger yen

Full report from Nikkei

The yen rallying hard on this (ie USD/JPY falling). The report cites a BOJ survey of Japanese banks that says they expect 0.5% 10-year yields if YCC dropped but I think that's optimistic given inflation rates in Japan.

To me, this sounds like a plain-old dropping of YCC with some caveats to stop spikes. Today's meeting just got a whole lot more interesting.