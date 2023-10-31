Commonwealth Bank of Australia with thier response to the Bank of Japan yesterday, in summary:

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its policy rate unchanged at - 0.1% and the 10 year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield target unchanged at 0%.

The previous 1% hard upper limit for the 10 year JGB has been removed. Instead the 1% level will be viewed as a reference. Yield curve control is still in place.

CPI inflation forecasts were revised higher. However the FY25 CPI forecast is 1.7%, below 2% target.

We maintain our forecast that the BoJ will leave interest rates on hold until Q2 2024 at the earliest.

And: