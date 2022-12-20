A snippet from MUFG on the Bank of Japan surprise yesterday, on yen implications:
- this decision will impact all FX market players – corporate hedging behaviour; investor hedging behaviour; speculative behaviour; and capital flows.
- The shift from the BoJ merely reinforces a strong and compelling view that the divergence at the heart of the surge in JPY selling in 2022 is going to reverse in 2023, resulting in a reversal of JPY selling that took the Yen to record levels of under-valuation.
- USD/JPY could be into the 120’s sooner than we expected.
