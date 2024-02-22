Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

  • Japan's trend inflation heightening, will make appropriate monetary policy decision
  • Service prices continue to rise moderately
  • Expects positive cycle to strengthen in which tight labour market leads to higher wages, household income
  • Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • Won't comment on fx levels
  • Fx rates move on various factors

  • A 1% rise in interest rates will lead to 40 trln yen worth of valuation loss on BOJ’s JGB holdings

USD/JPY has taken a wee hit on the Ueda's remarks:

usdyen ueda policy fx 22 February 2024 2