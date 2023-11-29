Will probably need to wait until the start of the next fiscal year in determining wage talks outcome

The outcome will be crucial in making any big policy decisions

Does not think BOJ are at the stage to discuss an end to negative rates

That seems to be the consensus and what markets are also pricing in at the moment, that is the BOJ will use the shuntō in March/April as a springboard to push forward policy tightening. But as a reminder, that was already supposed to be the narrative this year. *coughs*