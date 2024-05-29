Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi

Changing monetary policy frequently to stablise fx moves would lead to big changes in rate moves

If interest rate moves are too big, that would cause disruptions in household and corporate investment

Responding to short-term fx moves with monetary policy would affect price stability

If excessive yen falls are prolonged and expected to affect achievement of our price target, responding with monetary policy becomes an option

It is possible to consider responding with monetary policy if fx moves cause big changes in inflation expectations

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although there are some weak signs

Consumption holding steady as a whole mainly for service spending

Japan's economy not slumping but not in strong shape either with various uncertainties remaining

BOJ must maintain accommodative financial conditions until price goal achieved

We are not yet at stage where we are convinced that there is sustained achievement of price target, so must maintain accommodative conditions

We must absolutely avoid raising interest rates prematurely

If we focus too much on downside risks, inflation may accelerate and might force us to tighten monetary rapidly as a result

By fixing interest rates at current zero levels until inflation is durably at our price target, we might be forced to hike rates rapidly later and therefore risk hurting economy

We must look not just at downside but upside risks in guiding monetary policy

Important to adjust degree of monetary support in several stages, as long as underlying inflation continues to head toward 2%

Desirable to reduce BOJ's bond buying in several stages, taking into account bond market supply and demand, function, liquidity

Reducing BOJ's JGB bond buying at a sharp pace could cause damage to economy

Consumer inflation slowing now but likely to re-accelerate from summer through autumn this year

If yen declines accelerate or become prolonged, inflation could re-accelerate faster than expected and may require boj to quicken interest rate hike

I don't want to say Adachi sounds hawkish, no one at the BOJ is hawkish, but he is sounding quite forthright with reasons to keep on tightening, albeit at a slow measured pace.

