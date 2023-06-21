Seiji Adachi is Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan.

  • Must be mindful to downside risks surrounding Japan's economy given risks regarding global economy
  • There is also need to pay certain attention to upside risks to price outlook
  • In any case, BOJ must scrutinise whether Japan on path toward sustainably, stably achieving price target
  • Appropriate to continue monetary easing under yield curve control framework
  • consumer inflation accelerating at faster pace than I initially expected
  • focusing on to what extent wage hikes will lead to increase in services prices

