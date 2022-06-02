Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi comments are in line with comments from other BOJ officials. Other central banks may be tightening but not the BOJ:

  • Japan's service spending showing signs of improvement
  • Japan's exports rising as a trend
  • Japan's economy picking up as a trend
  • There is rising risk that drop in China's output, caused in part by its zero-covid policy, may lead to serious global supply constraints
  • Such risks from China may be temporary if covid infections subside, china's output recovers
  • Must be mindful of risk US Monetary tightening could lead to major slowdown in its economy, cause global asset price adjustments
  • Japan is still half-way to achieving BOJ's price target
  • Says he sees a bigger chance of inflationary pressures in Japan increasing

On the currency:

  • we must not forget that strong yen was among the factors that led to Japan's prolonged period of defaltion and economic stagnation

(this is a roundabout way of showing support for the lower yen, something that the BOJ is not particularly concerned about, although others in Japan have expressed worries on weaker currency)

 jpy 