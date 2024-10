No set pace in mind when it comes to rate hikes

Must scrutinise data particularly on the real economy

Rate hike so far has had intended effect

But must avoid falling back into deflation with premature rate hikes

Risk of upward pressure heightening from yen declines has reduced significantly

The headline remark takes some of the edge of his earlier comments in the day here. USD/JPY continues to trade little changed on the day, seen at 149.30 currently.