Japan yet to see conditions fall in place for inflation to stably, sustainably reach 2% target

Distortion to yield curve remains but there have been improvements

There are demerits to yield curve control policy though

That includes the impact on market function

For now, he can't really overstep with Kuroda still in charge and this will be more interesting if he does end up taking over as the next BOJ governor. That said, he does offer up some flexibility in saying that there is a downside to the yield curve control policy in place.