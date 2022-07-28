Hopes that Fed curbs inflation while achieving stable US growth

That is important not just for US but for global economy

Fed policy decision won't directly affect BOJ policy moves

But could have impact on Japan's economy, prices in the short-term

Recent yen declines may see more Japanese firms shift production back home

Some trivial comments there by Amamiya but in the event that we do see a significant pivot in Fed policy, it will be interesting to see what the BOJ response will be. As much as they have been trying to smooth out the recent depreciation in the yen, I would argue that they are quite pleased with the development as a whole.