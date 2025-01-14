Don't have something like a check list of sorts in deciding whether to hike rates in January

Will not tie Trump's inauguration address directly to January decision on rates

But will look to scrutinise balance of new US policy measures

He's not really giving anything away but markets are certainly keeping the door open. As things stand, traders are seeing ~58% odds of a rate hike next week. But in the days ahead, do expect there to be "reports" on what the Japanese central bank are considering or wanting to guide markets towards.