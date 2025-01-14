When the right timing comes, BOJ must change policy without delay

Short-term moves in long-term rates won't serve as a basis for our policy decision

Main scenario is for wages to grow as strongly this year as it did last year

But want to scrutinise all information leading up to next week's policy meeting

Again, he's not really giving anything away. But I guess the key takeaway from all this is that they're not explicitly ruling out a rate hike for next week. It's a bit of a contrast from Ueda's communique from last month to be honest. For now, we'll just have to wait and see for what the BOJ "leaks" will say in the days ahead.