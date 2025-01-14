- When the right timing comes, BOJ must change policy without delay
- Short-term moves in long-term rates won't serve as a basis for our policy decision
- Main scenario is for wages to grow as strongly this year as it did last year
- But want to scrutinise all information leading up to next week's policy meeting
Again, he's not really giving anything away. But I guess the key takeaway from all this is that they're not explicitly ruling out a rate hike for next week. It's a bit of a contrast from Ueda's communique from last month to be honest. For now, we'll just have to wait and see for what the BOJ "leaks" will say in the days ahead.